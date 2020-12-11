Home
>‘Covid crisis has been a wake-up call’: Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen at #HTLS2020
Updated: 11 Dec 2020, 12:58 PM IST
Livemint
- Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 about the Covid crisis and the impact it has had on businesses across the globe. ‘2020 has been a miserable year. It has been a miserable year for the global communities, society as individuals,’ Renjen said. He however added that there has been a silver lining in the crisis. ‘It has pointed out there is a better way to address the issues that were underneath like climate change, air pollution,’ Renjen added. He said that this is a wake-up call for us to address these issues. Watch the full video for all the details.