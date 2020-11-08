Subscribe
Home >Videos >‘Covid vaccine should be free’: Dr Gagandeep Kang

‘Covid vaccine should be free’: Dr Gagandeep Kang

Updated: 08 Nov 2020, 12:35 PM IST Livemint

Citizens are eagerly waiting for a vaccine as India’s Covid-19 cases crossed the 84 lakh mark. An Indian government-backed vaccine could be launched as early as February - months earlier than expected - as last-stage trials begin this month, according to reports. Hindustan Times’ Senior Editor Aditi Prasad speaks with Dr. Gagandeep Kang about the possible distribution strategy of the Covid-19 vaccine that the Indian government could be adopting. Dr. Kang said, “The WHO has been preparing a prioritization framework to decide who gets allocated the vaccine first. The COVAX facility has articulated a strategy where health care workers would get the vaccine first because they are putting themselves at greater risk.” Watch the full video for more details.