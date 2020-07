‘Dil Bechara’ starts streaming while multiplexes prep for reopening

Updated: 28 Jul 2020, 08:05 AM IST

The big news this week is the arrival of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara on Disney+ Hotstar while theatre chains prepare for reopening in August. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment