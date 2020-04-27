‘Donald Trump's plan…’: Netanyahu 'confident' US will support West Bank annexation

Updated: 27 Apr 2020, 02:09 PM IST

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is ‘confident’ that ... moreIsraeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is ‘confident’ that the US will support West Bank annexation. Netanyahu said he was confident to annex parts of the occupied West Bank this summer. In a video message, he said, “Three months ago, the Trump peace plan recognized Israel's rights in all of Judea and Samaria and President Trump pledged to recognize Israel's sovereignty over the Jewish communities there and in the Jordan Valley.” Watch the full video for more.