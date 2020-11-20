'Every Delhiite will get health e-card': Kejriwal govt's new plan #HTLS2020

Updated: 20 Nov 2020, 09:04 PM IST

Speaking on Day 2 of the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, announced a plan to link all of the capital's government health infrastructure virtually. He said that the health data of all of Delhi's residents would be uploaded on cloud so that it is instantly available in the future to healthcare providers. The facility is likely to be ready within a year, said the CM. The expansion plan includes linking Central government and private hospitals to the system too. Kejriwal said that although the project was in the works for a couple of years, the Covid-19 pandemic gave a fillip to it. Watch the full video for more.