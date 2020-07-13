'Fair grounds' business has never been fair in the startup ecosystem

Updated: 13 Jul 2020, 08:48 AM IST

In the largest sweep against the Chinese technolog... moreIn the largest sweep against the Chinese technology companies, India recently banned 59 Chinese apps, including the popular short video platform TikTok. The unprecedented ban is clearly one of the biggest stories in the startup ecosytsem- one which will have a significant impact. Overall, the move is being seen as a positive one with Indian startups being net beneficiaries as it opens up huge opportunities. On the other hand, there is also increasing commentary on whether this marks the beginning of an Indian firewall and that competition should be built on fair grounds. We decode such dynamics and deep dive more with Dr. Saurabh Shrivastava, Chairman Emeritus TiE Delhi- NCR and Blaise Fernandes, Director, Gateway House. Watch the interview to know more