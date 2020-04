‘Four More Shots Please!’ on Amazon, DD shows continue to reign

Updated: 21 Apr 2020, 08:44 AM IST

Comedy drama 'Four More Shots Please!' is out with... moreComedy drama 'Four More Shots Please!' is out with a second season on Amazon Prime while Doordarshan continues to reign with its reruns of old shows. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.