‘From my personal experience…’: UK PM returns to work after covid bout

Updated: 27 Apr 2020, 06:01 PM IST

In his first day back at work UK PM Boris Johnson ... moreIn his first day back at work UK PM Boris Johnson said the country was beginning to ‘turn the tide’. Boris Johnson returned to work after suffering from covid-19. While speaking outside 10 Downing Street, Johnson argued that lifting the lockdown too soon would allow a second spike of infections. He also hinted that the country was approaching end of 1st phase of the conflict. Watch the full video for more details.