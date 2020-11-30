#Future of Financial Planning for Women: Facts must Drive Intention

Updated: 30 Nov 2020, 09:24 PM IST

If there is a bigger wake up call for women in the... moreIf there is a bigger wake up call for women in the area of financial planning than the pandemic, one is yet to hear of it. The outbreak and the widespread monetary pain it has caused makes it critical for women—whether working professionals, older housewives, or young stay-at-home moms—to begin holistic financial planning. However, financial progress for women in India today is somewhat missing a key element-- engagement. The second dispatch of our special series 'Financial Planning for Women' lays out why is it essential for women to take charge of their finances and what changes need to be brought about in the ecosystem to help them to do so. Catch Priti Rathi Gupta, founder LXME, MD AnandRathi Group; Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss AMC; and Ameera Shah, MD, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. in an insightful panel discussion. Watch the video for more.