Future of Financial Planning for Women: Time to make it the norm

Updated: 27 Nov 2020, 07:09 PM IST
- With the pandemic bringing on extreme monetary uncertainty, women have realized the need to break from family and self-imposed restraints and build their own corpus of savings and investments via financial planning. But will they take the initiative or will they once again be overly influenced by a male-dominated world of investment advisers and wealth managers? The first dispatch of our series “Future of Financial Planning for Women” sees Priti Rathi Gupta, founder of LXME- a financial planning platform for women, open up about the current picture on financial planning and Indian women and the way forward, in an exclusive virtual fireside chat. Watch the full video to know more.