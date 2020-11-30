#Future of Green Building: Building Back Healthy in the New Normal?

Updated: 30 Nov 2020, 05:49 PM IST

As we reopen our spaces, build back our economy and prepare for a more resilient future, we will have to transform our buildings, communities and cities into healthy and resilient spaces. Maintaining status quo won’t protect us from the current public health crisis or adequately prepare us for the next pandemic or climate event. While this sounds daunting, the pandemic has the potential to accelerate some positive trends that are already emerging in the real estate industry. The second dispatch of our special series “Future of Green Buildings” highlights leading strategies that the real estate industry is incorporating in their projects to build healthier in the new normal. Catch P. GopalaKrishnan, Managing Director, Southeast Asia and Middle East, Green Business Certification Inc., Shabbir Kanchawala, Senior Vice President, K. Raheja corp., Harleen Oberoi, Head Project Management, Tata Realty and Samhita Venkatesh, Founder & Director, Ela Green School in an insightful panel discussion.