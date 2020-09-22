#Future of Infrastructure Investments: InvITs in India and way forward

Updated: 22 Sep 2020, 08:18 PM IST

In the second dispatch of the series 'Future of in... moreIn the second dispatch of the series 'Future of infrastructure investments', we deep dive into the practical functioning of InvIT (infrastructure investment trust) to understand what makes them the next big infra story. In a fireside chat with Harsh Shah, CEO, IndiGrid, we unravel key aspects such as: challenges in mobilizing institutional capital to the infrastructure space, how InvITs are becoming attractive asset class for retail investors, what makes transmission assets in particular attractive. The chat also dispels myths about the skill sets that investment managers who run InvITs bring to the table, do InvITs suffer from concentration risks and so on. Shah also opens up on the expansion plans of IndiGrid, on how they are building it out and the way forward. Watch the video for more.