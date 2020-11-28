Home >Videos >‘GDP estimates more encouraging than anticipated’: CEA KV Subramanian

Updated: 28 Nov 2020, 01:13 PM IST Livemint
  • Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) KV Subramanian said Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimates are more encouraging than what was anticipated. However, Subramanian also urged caution given the Covid-19 pandemic and the winter months. India's GDP growth contracted by 7.5 per cent in Q2 after a record slump of 23.9 per cent in the previous quarter (Q1). 'Indian economy had picked up momentum by February 2020, only to be halted by COVID-19 outbreak. The Q1-GDP contraction was primarily due to the stringent lockdown,' CEA said. Watch the full video for more.
 

