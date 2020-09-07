Subscribe
‘Global manufacturers looking to expand outside China’: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Updated: 07 Sep 2020, 08:01 PM IST Livemint

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that India is emerging as a big manufacturing centre and global manufacturers are looking to expand outside China 'India is emerging as a big manufacturing centre and the global manufacturer ecosystem is realising that they must have other places apart from China. I am glad to inform that Apple is shifting to India in a significant way, Samsung has already come and they further want to expand. I have been told that around eight factories of Apple have shifted to India from China,' said Prasad. Watch the full video for more details.