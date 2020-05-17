‘Govt has committed ₹ 15,000 crore for health related measures’: Sitharaman

Updated: 17 May 2020, 05:04 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the ... moreFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the final tranche of the economic package. Sitharaman listed the health-related steps for Covid-19 containment. Sitharaman said the government has committed ₹15,000 crore for health related measures. She also said that emphasis is being given on setting up hospitals and labs. Watch the full video for more.