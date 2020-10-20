'Growth and value investments are complementary': DBS Bank's Asheesh Jain

Updated: 20 Oct 2020, 08:00 PM IST

DBS Bank's Senior VP and Head Investments and Fore... moreDBS Bank's Senior VP and Head Investments and Forex Business, Asheesh Jain spoke at the Mint Money Conversation about equity mutual funds post Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking on growth investing or value investing, Jain said that the two are complementary to each other. He also spoke on the impact of SEBI's circular on multi-cap funds on markets. Watch the full video for more.