'Growth and value investments are complementary': DBS Bank's Asheesh Jain

Updated: 20 Oct 2020, 08:00 PM IST

DBS Bank's Senior VP and Head Investments and Forex Business, Asheesh Jain spoke at the Mint Money Conversation about equity mutual funds post Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking on growth investing or value investing, Jain said that the two are complementary to each other. He also spoke on the impact of SEBI's circular on multi-cap funds on markets. Watch the full video for more.