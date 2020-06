'Harshest in urban markets...': Nestle India CMD on Covid hurting supply chains

Updated: 10 Jun 2020, 07:01 PM IST

Suresh Narayanan, the Chairman and Managing Director of Nestle India, commented on Covid-induced lockdown's impact on supply chains. He cited shortage of labour at distribution centres, and stoppage of trucks on highways, to state that urban markets were the harshest hit