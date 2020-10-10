'How policy changes and tech helped business amid pandemic': BankBazaar CEO

Updated: 10 Oct 2020, 05:39 PM IST

BankBazaar Founder and CEO Adhil Shetty spoke at t... moreBankBazaar Founder and CEO Adhil Shetty spoke at the Mint Money Conversation on various issues ranging from contactless delivery of credit cards to impact of loan restructuring. Shetty explained how policy changes combined with technology provided opportunity for business during the pandemic. Watch the full video for all the details.