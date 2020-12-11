Home
'I believe this is India's century': Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen at #HTLS2020
Updated: 11 Dec 2020, 12:38 AM IST
- Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen joined the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. He spoke about India’s potential for growth and said that this is India’s century. ‘Many across the world are bullish about India. It has the talent and demographic advantage and the vibrancy of the culture. Many see the opportunities that exist in India,’ Renjen said. He added that in India they will take 10 million women and girls and take them out of poverty through education. Watch the full video for all the details.