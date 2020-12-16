Home
>'India not part of global value chains': Santosh Pai on attracting FDI | Budget
- On the issue of attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), Link Legal Partner Santosh Pai said that foreign investors would be confused about the Indian government's policy since it claims to want to take advantage of companies moving out of China, but isn't moving towards integration in global value chains. A case in point would be Delhi's decision to stay out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world's largest free trade pact. The discussion with Mitali Mukherjee, Fellow, ORF was part of Mint's Road to Recovery series focused on the upcoming Budget