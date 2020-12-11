OPEN APP
India's approach to security should be multilateral one': CDS Bipin Rawat

‘India’s approach to security should be multilateral one’: CDS Bipin Rawat

Updated: 11 Dec 2020, 05:49 PM IST Mohammad Shuaib
  • Over 120 warships of extra-regional forces are currently deployed in the Indian Ocean Region in support of various missions, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said on Friday, referring to increasing maritime presence of various countries in the strategic sea lanes. Watch the full video for more.
 

