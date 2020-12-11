Home
>‘India’s approach to security should be multilateral one’: CDS Bipin Rawat
Updated: 11 Dec 2020, 05:49 PM IST
Mohammad Shuaib
- Over 120 warships of extra-regional forces are currently deployed in the Indian Ocean Region in support of various missions, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said on Friday, referring to increasing maritime presence of various countries in the strategic sea lanes. Watch the full video for more.