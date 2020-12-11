Home
>Videos
>‘India’s urban housing policy is disastrous’: Abhijit Banerjee #HTLS2020
‘India’s urban housing policy is disastrous’: Abhijit Banerjee #HTLS2020
Updated: 11 Dec 2020, 12:26 PM IST
Livemint
- Abhijit Banerjee, Nobel laureate and eminent economist, spoke on the migrant crisis in India during the early days of lockdown and Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking on Day 7 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Banerjee said we live in a world where no survey tells us about the number of migrants. “We have never really confronted the magnitude of the integration of Indian economy that has happened,” Banerjee added. The Nobel laureate said India’s urban housing policy is disastrous. Watch the full video for more.