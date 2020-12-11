Home
>Videos
>‘Indian govt needs to...’: Senator Mark Warner on Kashmir & CAA #HTLS2020
‘Indian govt needs to...’: Senator Mark Warner on Kashmir & CAA #HTLS2020
Updated: 11 Dec 2020, 08:42 PM IST
Livemint
- Senator Mark Warner spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit about the Indian government handling of the Kashmir issue and the Citizenship Amendment Act. Senator Warner said the India government needs to push its case more aggressively over the Kashmir issue. He added that the Indian government’s promises of opening up more job opportunities and women participation were not told in the United States. Watch the full video for all the details.