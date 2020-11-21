#IndiaRestart: Decoding India's mental health crisis

Updated: 21 Nov 2020, 06:46 PM IST

Mental health is an integral part of our wellbeing and is more than the absence of mental illnesses. But there's a stigma around the mental health crisis in our country and this often leads to a vicious cycle of shame, suffering, and isolation of the patients. Even though the pandemic has highlighted the importance of mental health, India is yet to understand the seriousness of this issue and address it by encouraging help-seeking behaviour in individuals, and by altering the education system by inculcating life skill training and mental health tools in its curriculum. It’s time to talk about mental health needs without hesitation and frankly. In the fifth dispatch of our “India Restart” series, we deep dive on the topic of mental health with Dr.G Gururaj, Director, NIMHANS; Vikram Patel, The Pershing Square Professor of Global Health in the Blavatnik Institute's Department of Global Health and Social Medicine at Harvard Medical School; and Mr. Vinod Tharakan, Founder & Director- Claysys Technologies Pvt Ltd. Watch the full video for more.