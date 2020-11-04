Home
>Videos
>‘Info asymmetry between healthcare providers & insurers: Max Bupa’s Dr Mishra
‘Info asymmetry between healthcare providers & insurers: Max Bupa’s Dr Mishra
Updated: 04 Nov 2020, 05:29 PM IST
Livemint
- Dr. Bhabatosh Mishra, Director – Claims, Underwriting & Product, Max Bupa spoke about the most effective ways to build a health insurance portfolio. Speaking at the Mint Money Conversation presented by digibank by DBS, Dr Mishra said that there is an information asymmetry between hospitals, healthcare providers and consumers. He added that health insurance in general is a complex subject. Watch the full video for more