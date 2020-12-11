Home
'Look at the other angle': Love jihad law logic explained by MP CM #HTLS2020
Updated: 11 Dec 2020, 12:48 PM IST
- Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh explained the logic of legislation against 'love jihad'. The MP administration is mulling a law to regulate inter-faith marriages, close on the heels of a similar law in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. Chouhan said a legislation mandating strict punishment is needed to protect women from exploitation and harassment. He labelled it a new 'Beti Bachao' campaign. Some Hindutva groups claim that 'love jihad' is a conspiracy to convert Hindu women. Watch the full video for more.