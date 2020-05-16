‘Middle class still groping’: Corporate leader on ₹ 20 lakh crore stimulus

Updated: 16 May 2020, 05:48 PM IST

With the Union government gradually revealing deta... moreWith the Union government gradually revealing details of its economic stimulus, Sunil Alagh, MD, SKA Advisors, explained its possible impact on various sections of the economic pyramid. He also expressed his thoughts on whether the package fulfilled the expectations of India Inc. According to Alagh, while the package will provide relief, it focuses mainly on the supply side, while consumer sentiment needs a commensurate push. The former MD and CEO of Britannia said that these are 'drastic times' and 'incremental steps' are not enough. Watch the full video for more.