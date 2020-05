#Mint Insight: The Big Kirana reboot is not going to be easy

Updated: 25 May 2020, 09:04 AM IST

Indian retail today stands at approx. $880 bn in s... moreIndian retail today stands at approx. $880 bn in sales. This comprises of General Trade (primarily mom & pop stores) at 88%, Modern Retail 9% and e-commerce 3%. In the latest dispatch of Mint Insight, we decode the increasing appeal of the 'kirana' stores and how its digital reboot is not going to be an easy one.