'Mutual funds continue to do better on post-tax basis': Avendus' Nitin Singh

‘Mutual funds continue to do better on post-tax basis’: Avendus’ Nitin Singh

Updated: 12 Oct 2020, 09:57 PM IST Livemint

Avendus Wealth Management’s MD & CEO Nitin Singh participated in the Mint Money Conversation. He spoke on the difference between investing in mutual funds and PPF or NSC. Singh said that when one is looking at a large sum of money, mutual funds continue to do better on a post-tax basis. Singh also spoke on the dilemma in front of Indian savers at present and added that the tenure of investment is very important in making the right choice. Watch the full video for all the details.