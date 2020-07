'Narrative shifting from ROI to resiliency': IBM's Kamal Singhani on automation

Updated: 14 Jul 2020, 08:16 AM IST

IBM India's managing partner, Kamal Singhani, comm... moreIBM India's managing partner, Kamal Singhani, commented on automation in business in the times of Covid-19. Speaking at the latest edition of Mint's Pivot Or Perish series, Singhani said that there was a shift in automation narrative, from return on investment, to increasing resiliency in business