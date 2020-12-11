Home
>'Need a demand bounce’: Abhijit Banerjee on Indian economy #HTLS2020
Updated: 11 Dec 2020, 12:35 PM IST
- Abhijit Banerjee, Nobel laureate and eminent economist, spoke on India’s economy this year and the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking on Day 7 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Banerjee said the bounce has been slow. “We’re going to end the year at 10% short of what we were,” Banerjee said. He added that one of the reason would be due to a massive demand shock, investment is very slow. Watch the full video for more.