OPEN APP
Home >Videos >'Need a demand bounce’: Abhijit Banerjee on Indian economy #HTLS2020

'Need a demand bounce’: Abhijit Banerjee on Indian economy #HTLS2020

Updated: 11 Dec 2020, 12:35 PM IST Livemint
  • Abhijit Banerjee, Nobel laureate and eminent economist, spoke on India’s economy this year and the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking on Day 7 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Banerjee said the bounce has been slow. “We’re going to end the year at 10% short of what we were,” Banerjee said. He added that one of the reason would be due to a massive demand shock, investment is very slow. Watch the full video for more.
 

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout