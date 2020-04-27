‘No unusual signs with Kim Jong Un's health’: South Korea reiterates

Updated: 27 Apr 2020, 05:19 PM IST

South Korea reiterated that there is nothing unusu... moreSouth Korea reiterated that there is nothing unusual about Kim Jong Un's health. Rumors continue after he disappeared from the public eye for about two weeks. South Korean Unification Ministry’s Vice-spokesperson said, “We can only say the same thing we have been saying. We have nothing to add regarding the rumor about Kim Jong Un's health. NSC (The National Security Council) had said there are no unusual signs within North Korea and that stance remains the same.” Watch the full video for more details.