'No VIPs for vaccine': Kejriwal's appeal amid Covid pandemic #HTLS2020

Updated: 20 Nov 2020, 09:58 PM IST

Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Covid vaccine shouldn't be distributed on the basis of politics, but need and vulnerability. He said that an inoculant for the disease is eagerly awaited, and it is the Central government which will finalise a plan for its distribution across the country. Kejriwal said that if asked, his appeal to the Centre would be to not have VIP or non-VIP categories in vaccine distribution. He also spoke on the confusing trends thrown up by serological surveys, making the target of herd immunity even more elusive. Watch the full video for more.