‘Not the right time to get into credit’: IDFC Asset Management’s Anurag Mittal

Updated: 11 Oct 2020, 05:35 PM IST

IDFC Asset management’s fund manager Anurag Mittal... moreIDFC Asset management’s fund manager Anurag Mittal spoke at the Mint Money Conversation about credit risk amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Mittal said, “It will take a lot of time for economic activities to stabilize back to pre-Covid levels. So this is absolutely not the right time to get into credit. This is the time for preservation of Capital.” Watch the full video for more.