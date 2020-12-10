'Outstanding': Walmart CEO on tripling exports from India to $10 bn #HTLS2020

Home
Updated: 10 Dec 2020, 08:31 PM IST
Livemint
- Doug McMillon, CEO and president of Walmart Inc, spoke on expanding business in India by taking exports to over $10 billion annually by 2027. He was speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. McMillon said that customers across the world love 'outstanding, made-in-India' goods, and the company 'believes in India's future'. Watch the full video for more