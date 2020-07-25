Subscribe
'People need insurance more in post-Covid era': HDFC Life's Vibha Padalkar

Updated: 25 Jul 2020, 08:50 AM IST Livemint

HDFC Life Insurance's ND & CEO Vibha Padalkar joined the latest edition of Mint's Pivot or Perish webinar, which focussed on the way forward for the insurance sector. Padalkar said that people should not stop paying their premiums as insurance is needed more in the post-Covid world. She added that companies will have to invest in different ways of doing business and focus on data analytics as well. Watch the full video for all the details.