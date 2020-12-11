'People want to go out...': Walmart CEO on Covid impact on consumers #HTLS2020

OPEN APP
Updated: 11 Dec 2020, 12:42 PM IST Livemint
  • Doug McMillon, President and CEO of Walmart Inc, commented on how the Covid-19 pandemic impacted consumer behaviour. Speaking on Day 7 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, McMillon claimed that many people whom he talks to, want to go out to shops, theatres etc once they feel safe. He said that omni-channel retail, i.e. a combination of physical and digital stores, would be the 'winning formula'. Watch the full video for more.
 

