‘Planning to make e-market places for MSMEs like Amazon’: Nitin Gadkari

Updated: 12 Jun 2020, 06:23 PM IST

MSME minister Nitin Gadkari revealed that his mini... moreMSME minister Nitin Gadkari revealed that his ministry is in the process of launching an e-commerce platform for Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) similar to Amazon and Alibaba. Watch the full video for more details.