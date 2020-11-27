Home
>'PM Modi never interfered in defence, home ministries': Rajnath Singh #HTLS2020
Updated: 27 Nov 2020, 12:09 AM IST
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never interfered in the working of the defence and the home ministries, said current Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh. He was asked about allegations that power in the NDA government is concentrated in the Prime Minister Office. Singh denied the charges, stating that PM Modi always assumes a consultational stance and participates in discussions on issues, but never interferes in ministers' work. Watch the full video for more