'Policy challenge': Citigroup MD on exchange rates, imports, exports | Budget

Updated: 16 Dec 2020, 10:11 PM IST
Livemint
- Samiran Chakraborty, MD and chief economist, India, Citigroup, said that Indian imports are more responsive to the currency exchange rate, than exports. He was answering a question on whether India should look at currency manoeuvres to boost exports. The discussion with Mitali Mukherjee, Fellow, ORF was part of Mint's Road to Recovery series focused on the upcoming Budget.