>‘Real estate sector showing promise’: SBI chairman Dinesh Khara at #HTLS2020
Updated: 26 Nov 2020, 11:35 PM IST
Livemint
- SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara spoke on the situation in the real estate sector post the lockdown at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. He said that there is significant demand across the country in the affordable housing sector and added that there is a lot of capacity in the real estate sector. ‘May be in deluxe ones the demand may not be as strong, but in affordable housing there is a lot of promise going forward,’ Khara added. Watch the full video for all the details