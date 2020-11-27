Subscribe
Home >Videos >'Regulatory thoughtlessness': Uday Shankar on OTT vs TV, TRP scandal #HTLS2020

'Regulatory thoughtlessness': Uday Shankar on OTT vs TV, TRP scandal #HTLS2020

Updated: 27 Nov 2020, 11:19 PM IST Livemint

At the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Uday Shankar, President of The Walt Disney Company, Asia Pacific, and Chairman of Star and Disney India, commented on the recent scandal erupting over the alleged fixing of TRPs by some channels. He said that the government should focus on more important issues than settling viewership debates between channels. On a question regarding 'niche' TV channels losing out to streaming services, Shankar said that television content in India had become a victim of regulatory thoughtlessness. Watch the full video for more.