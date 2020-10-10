'Retail demand & digitsation of banks': Clix Capital’s Adheer Dhar explains

Updated: 10 Oct 2020, 09:48 PM IST

Adheer Dhar, Clix Capital’s Business Head for Pers... moreAdheer Dhar, Clix Capital’s Business Head for Personal loans, explains how digitization was ‘forced’ on larger and even smaller banks during the pandemic. Speaking during Mint Money Conversation, Dhar explains why he expects retail demand to go up in the festive season. Dhar also explains how lending has changed during the pandemic. Watch the full video for more details.