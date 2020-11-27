'Retire or quit': Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020

Updated: 27 Nov 2020, 09:37 PM IST

Union minister Nitin Gadkari clarified on his recent viral speech in which he publicly reprimanded non-performing officials. At the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the minister said that when he slammed officials at the inauguration of a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) building, he didn't want to take away from the good work done by officers. He was only expressing exasperation at the completion of the building in 12 years, compared to the planned 2 years. Watch the full video for more.