'Sanskrit richer than Greek, Latin': Kasturirangan on NEP language row #HTLS2020

Updated: 03 Dec 2020, 11:50 PM IST
Livemint
- Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan extolled the virtues of the multiple language push in the National Education Policy 2020. The former ISRO chief and chairman of the committee which drew up the draft education policy featured on Day 5 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, along with Ashish Dhawan, founder and CEO of Central Square Foundation. Kasturirangan explained the science behind the push to teach children multiple languages. Meanwhile, Dhawan said that teaching in the students' mother tongue is more effective than introducing an alien language at a very young age. Watch the full video for more.