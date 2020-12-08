Home
>'Tenet' hits Indian theatres, Warner announces new distribution strategy
Updated: 08 Dec 2020, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint
- Christopher Nolan's Tenet that is the first big tent-pole movie release in Indian theatres since the pandemic broke out has cinema owners keeping their fingers crossed. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.