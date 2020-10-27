Top-down approach to leadership increasingly becoming bankrupt: MIT's Hal Gregersen

Updated: 27 Oct 2020, 01:21 PM IST

The coronavirus pandemic has placed extraordinary demands on leaders in business and beyond. The massive scale of the outbreak and its sheer unpredictability is making it challenging for executives to respond. In this latest dispatch of understanding the future better, we speak with Hal Gregersen, Executive Director of the MIT Leadership Center and a Senior Lecturer in Leadership and Innovation at the MIT Sloan School of Management Gregersen has co-authored ten books and published over 50 articles, book chapters, and cases on leading innovation and change. He is also the winner of the Thinkers50 2017 Leadership award. In a free wheeling chat, Gregersen opens up on how leaders should operate in a post Covid world. Watch the video for more.