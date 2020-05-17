Subscribe
'Vaccine or no vaccine...': Donald Trump says USA must reopen | Covid-19

Updated: 17 May 2020, 11:08 PM IST Livemint

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, announced Operation Warp Speed, a mega project to develop, manufacture and produce a vaccine for Covid-19. He expressed hope that a vaccine may be ready by the end of the year. However, he reiterated that the nation would reopen 'with or without vaccine'. US has emerged as the latest epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic with over 14 lakh instances of infection and more than 85,800 deaths due to the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus. Watch the full video for more.