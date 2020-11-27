Subscribe
Home >Videos >‘Want to see electric trucks on highways’: Gadkari on govt ‘s EV plan #HTLS2020

Updated: 27 Nov 2020, 10:20 PM IST Livemint

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari spoke about the government’s ambitious plans for electric vehicles at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. The minister said that the cost of electric vehicles is high due to the cost of lithium-ion batteries and added that the cost is coming down steadily as well. ‘A mobile phone used to cost a lot in the past but is much more affordable today. Electric vehicles are costly now but their running cost is low,’ Gadkari said. ‘We are developing electric buses, e-double-decker buses. A pilot project is being considered for e-highway between Delhi and Mumbai. Just like railway, I want to see electric trucks on our highways,’ Gadkari added. Watch the full video for all the details.